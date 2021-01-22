Jacksonville University under mandatory evacuation due to bomb threat

Jacksonville University is under mandatory evacuation due to a bomb threat.

All Jacksonville University students and staff were told to leave campus immediately following a bomb threat this afternoon, Jan. 22. Everyone on campus was told to find a safe place off campus until further notice.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 units were called in to investigate. JU’s Twitter account stated that after JSO searched the campus, JSO verified it was safe for everyone to return.

News4Jax reported that JSO indicated it was an emailed bomb threat.

News4Jax also reported that JU wasn’t the only Florida college to receive a threat today. Daytona State College, Southeastern University in Tampa, the University of Tampa, and Florida Southwestern State College, all received potential threats earlier today. However, nothing suspicious was found at any of the campuses after police investigated.

Spinnaker confirmed with UNF Media Relations that UNF received no threats.

More information will be posted as the story develops.



