COVID-19 vaccine available for UNF faculty over 65 next week

An on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open for UNF faculty who are over the age 65 to get vaccinated on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The vaccinations will take place at the UNF Field House (Bldg. 26) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Those who schedule will be automatically scheduled for their second vaccine dosage.

Recipients who acquire their first dosage on Feb. 2 will be scheduled for their second dosage on March 2. Recipients who acquire their first dosage on the Feb. 3 will be scheduled for their second dosage on March 3 during the same appointment time.

Potential recipients must schedule an appointment online at COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling, and bring their UNF ID and completed COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

100 vaccination doses will be available each day.

Vaccines will not be given outside of the listed dates and times, and are only available for those who are eligible.For questions or appointment cancellations, contact Student Health Services (SHS) at [email protected].

______

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].