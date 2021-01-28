DeSantis 2021-22 state budget plan; $2.7 billion for Florida’s universities, no tuition increase

Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed his state budget plan for the next fiscal year, 2021-2022, on Thursday, Jan. 28. The budget presents a bright outlook for colleges and universities.

The 2021-22 budget invests a total of $1.2 billion in state operating funding for Florida’s colleges and a total of $2.7 billion for Florida’s universities.

The budget establishes the Florida Postsecondary Academic Library Network, to provide essential services for libraries and virtual learning resources for institutions. This initiative invests $9 million into the Florida College System and $11.8 million into the State University System.

There will be no tuition increases for Florida’s colleges and universities. According to Florida Leads, it is imperative for students and families to not face any additional burdens during these difficult times.

According to the Performance Funding section, the budget maintains the following performance funding at career technical centers, state colleges, and state universities:

$6.5 million for students earning industry certifications in high-skill, high-demand areas at career technical centers

$14 million for students earning industry certifications in high-skill, high-demand areas at Florida colleges

$30 million in performance funding for state colleges through the 2+2 Student Success Incentive Fund and the Work Florida Student Success Incentive Fund

$560 million in performance funding for state universities.

The pandemic has brought countless changes to colleges and universities over the past year, and “Florida remains committed to providing the best education possible for our students,” DeSantis said during the press conference.

_______

