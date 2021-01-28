President Joe Biden’s plans for public universities

Even prior to President Joe Biden’s inauguration, he put forth a clear and well-thought out plan for education at public universities. As of 2020, “65% of all jobs in the economy will require postsecondary education and training beyond high school” states an executive summary published by Georgetown University.

“Biden has added to his education beyond high school agenda by adopting Senator Sanders’ proposal to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all students whose family incomes are below $125,000,” states Biden’s plan for education.

To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, within the educational environment, President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion plan. This would include $35 billion of relief directed towards public universities, colleges, and private colleges serving minority students. Thus far, Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan does not explicitly state support for private universities and The National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU) have expressed their desire for clarification with the administration.

“NAICU is very disappointed that the majority of the nation’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities were excluded from the Biden plan,” said Barbara Mistick, president of the group.

“Unity is not some pie in the sky dream — it’s a practical step to getting the things we have to get done as a country, get done together,” said President Joe Biden, stating how the government will have to work as one for the benefit of America.

