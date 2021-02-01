SG to debate UNF rideshare program with Lyft

Following the example of schools across America, UNF is partnering with Lyft to provide students with discounted Lyft rides for the 2021 Spring Semester.

The Lyft Rideshare Program will cover any student living in the Jacksonville area, on or off-campus.

“Students will be allocated four rides a month with a discount of $7.00,” says SG. The discount “will be available to students who are picked up or dropped off in the following locations: St. Johns Town Center, IKEA, Southside Plazas, Downtown, and 295 to Atlantic Beach to the coast and JTB.”

Students will be able to opt-in to the Lyft program using either their University email address or personal phone number. All features of the program will be self-contained in the Lyft app for ease of access.

Lyft has COVID-19 procedures in place to combat the spread of the virus by instituting mandatory masks for both the driver and passengers. Drivers will also be supplied with disinfection kits to ensure the safety of the vehicle.

In an 8-0 vote, the bill was approved by the Budget and Allocations Committee and will be discussed in the Senate later this week.

Spinnaker will continue to follow this story.

Spinnaker