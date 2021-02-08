UNF Senate approves Lyft Rideshare Program

UNF is poised to follow the example of colleges and universities across the country in supporting the transportation of students. Last week, the University and Student Affairs Committee approved the Lyft Rideshare Program bill, sending it for discussion in the Senate.

“Student’s will be allocated four rides a month with a discount of $7.00.” The discount “will be available to students who are picked up or dropped off in the following locations: St. Johns Town Center, IKEA, Southside Plazas, Downtown, and 295 to Atlantic Beach to the coast and JTB,” says Student Government.

The Senate approved the bill in a unanimous vote. Students will be able to access the Lyft app to utilize the rideshare program. Lyft provides a wide range of safety and security measures, including but not limited to:

DMV Background Checks on drivers

In-app 911 button

Critical Response Line open 24/7

Insurance Protection

Zero Tolerance Drug and Alcohol Policy on drivers

Two-way ratings

“Passengers will never have a driver more than once if they rate with three stars or fewer” states the Lyft Rideshare Program presented to the Senate today about two-way ratings.

The earliest the program will be active is Feb. 8, but is entirely dependent on when the contract is officiated with Lyft. Further information can be found on the Student Government Instagram account and fliers posted around campus.