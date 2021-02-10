UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Online learning strategies available to UNF students via Zoom

Kyle McGovern, Reporter
February 10, 2021

UNF students can get advice about how to effectively manage their time and set realistic expectations from Persistence Advocacy Program Manager, Matthew Harris.  

“Online classes present unique opportunities for students, including increased flexibility and the opportunity to gain experience with new technologies. Prior to the pandemic, many programs at UNF were leveraging online learning to help better prepare students for interactions outside of college. While the pandemic has forced us all to adapt to an increased level of online learning, it has also given us experience using new tools that will undoubtedly become commonplace for many years to come,” Harris explained in the webinar.

Photo By Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash.com.

Most professors have simulated the feel of a traditional classroom through one to three Zoom meetings per week.

Distractions and tech issues seem to be the biggest issue amongst UNF students who take online courses. Between Canvas, computer cameras, Wi-Fi connection, Zoom, and more, tech issues are bound to arise at times. 

“Staying social and joining an event or club through UNF Perch Portal will make your online experience more motivating,” explained Harris. 

Many students have felt frustrated when taking mostly online courses, or entirely online courses, due to COVID-19. A testimonial video includes other UNF students stating the same issues and frustrations with Online Learning in the webinar.

UNF offers multiple Student Academic Success Services (SASS) webinars that help students with strategies that help them to succeed in college courses.

UNF students have resource options like using the library computers or laptops, IT’s Zoom 101 training videos, and advising to contact instructors and fellow students. 

Effective online learning strategies, tech tools for success, preparing to be present, making time to be successful, rebounding from midterms, and facing finals are the available webinars that UNF students can attend.  

Online Learning can be challenging or beneficial. It all depends on if you can remain focused on your goals and be aware of your time management. 

Online Learning emphasizes flexibility and staying motivated. It is essential to be actively participating and act like you are physically in class. Students who take online classes still benefit from developing knowledge and skills in their degree. Remote Learning is not a concept that is going away any time soon or ever. 

You can contact Program manager Mattew Harris at [email protected] or by phone at (904)-620-5891 to schedule individual appointments.

The next UNF Online Learning strategies webinar will take place on Feb. 10, 2021, at 4 p.m. Here is the Zoom link.

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Kyle McGovern,

