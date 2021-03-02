UNF celebrates Women’s History Month; a letter from UNF President Szymanski

UNF President Szymanski shares a letter to the Osprey community celebrating Women’s History Month.

“Dear Osprey Community,

This month, we celebrate the tremendous contributions and achievements of fearless women throughout our nation’s history, as well as the amazing women at the University of North Florida who are making a huge impact daily on our campus and in our community.

Originally celebrated as “Women’s History Week,” the national recognition was officially designated a monthlong celebration in 1987 by Congress. Since 1995, each U.S. president has issued an annual proclamation designating March as “Women’s History Month.”

We are proud to join this national celebration honoring notable women and courageous leaders of the past, present and future. From Abigail Adams to Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth to Rosa Parks, Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Kamala Harris, women throughout history have shaped the economic, cultural and social advancements in our country. We celebrate their victories and acknowledge their sacrifices.”

“As an Osprey community, we are committed to working together to ensure equitable participation for all members of our society. I am particularly proud of the numerous clubs, organizations and programs on campus that break down barriers and promote leadership among all of our students, faculty and staff.

As the husband of our strong, remarkable First Lady Maria and father of two amazing daughters, I recognize the challenges they have faced as women and also their successes. Maria and I want to ensure that our granddaughter grows up in a world offering equity and respect, where she knows that anything is possible!

The Women’s History Month Planning Committee, led by UNF’s Women’s Center, created a calendar of special events to honor the many achievements of women in history, in our community, and on our campus. A few highlights include the Women’s History Month Celebration on Wednesday, March 3 featuring a keynote address from Dr. Olenda E. Johnson, professor of strategic leadership and leader development at the U.S. Naval War College; the International Women of Influence panel on Monday, March 8; and an Equal Pay Day conversation on Wednesday, March 24. View the full list of events on the UNF Women’s History Month Calendar.

I look forward to seeing you at many of these events, and hope you will join in this monthlong celebration!”

