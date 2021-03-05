UNF baseball upsets ranked Georgia on the road

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

Following a tough loss on Wednesday to Georgia Southern, the Ospreys faced a tough challenge as they traveled to Athens to take on the nationally-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. With the help of some power hitting, UNF was able to pull off the huge upset.

Things looked bleak early as the Bulldogs pushed two runs across the plate in the first inning. Things could’ve been far worse, though, as Georgia stranded three runners on base.

UNF’s bats came to life in the second inning, thanks to a three-run home run by Austin Bogart. The Bulldogs responded with a run of their own, tying the game at three runs apiece.

An RBI single by Blake Marabell brought in Alex Kachler, giving the Ospreys a 4-3 edge in the third inning. A trio of groundouts forced by UNF starting pitcher Max McKinley ended the inning. Acquiring a lead in the third was crucial for the Ospreys, as they would never trail again.

The next action would come in the top of the fifth when a home run by Alex Kachler extended UNF’s lead to 5-3. The Ospreys wouldn’t let up as they loaded the bases. However, this wouldn’t pan out for UNF, as a double play bailed out the Bulldogs.

The sixth inning saw UNF’s first pitching change of the night, as Eddie Miller entered in relief of starter Max McKinley. This small one-run lead would stay with the Ospreys for the next few innings, with the Bulldogs finding themselves painfully close within striking range.

A bases-loaded opportunity was squandered by Georgia, as clutch pitching and defense paid off for UNF. In the top of the ninth, the Ospreys added on two insurance runs. This was thanks in part to Alex Kachler’s second homer of the night.

UNF’s Brandon Reitz took the mound for the ninth inning, picking up the save. A 7-4 win for the Ospreys is a fantastic way to start this weekend on the road, but they’ll have to do this twice more as they take on the Bulldogs again on Saturday and Sunday. Follow along with Spinnaker for the latest on UNF baseball.

___

