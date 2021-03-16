SG releases survey on campus beautification

With an intention of refining the UNF campus, Student Government has put out a survey to gauge Osprey’s thoughts on improvement.

The survey consists of a few multiple-choice questions and some short-answer questions for elaboration on certain topics.

Opening questions cover the basics, such as your status at UNF, grade level, gender, and ethnicity. These are followed by various questions about the overall attractiveness and visual condition of the campus. They also ask about student knowledge of sustainable initiatives as well as a willingness to participate in campus cleanups.

The Student Government would like to invite all students to take the survey so UNF is informed and capable of implementing improvements across campus.

You can complete the survey in less than 10 minutes here.

_______

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].