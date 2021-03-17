2021 Oscar nominations

Nominations for the 2021 Oscars were announced last Monday. The show will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and can be viewed on ABC.

There were 76 nominations given to 70 women, which is a new record. For the first time, two women were nominated for Best Director. Chloé Zaho is the first woman of color to be nominated in this category. Emerald Fennell was the other woman nominated.

The movie with the most nominations is Netflix’s “Mank” with 10 nominations. Its nominations include David Fincher for Best Director and Gary Oldman for Best Actor.

The nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role include Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”).

The Best Animated Feature Film nominations go to “Onward” (Pixar), “Over the Moon” (Netflix), “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix), “Soul” (Pixar), and “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS).

There were many nominations such as “Sound of Metal” (Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, producers) for Best Picture and Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) for Best Director.

