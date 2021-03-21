UNF women’s soccer survives double-overtime scare to stay undefeated

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

A seven-match win streak to start the season is nothing to take lightly when it comes to any sport on any field, court or even rink. The women’s soccer team has been battling their way to the top of the ASUN standings and making waves one opponent at a time. Their recent win against JU proved to be an essential lesson on never giving up.

WWWWWWW

Above reads the Ospreys last seven games in which they have outscored opponents 17-4. Their dominant offense paired with their resilient defense has proved very effective in every game they have played this season. While Saturday’s match against JU was a double-overtime 2-1 win, the Ospreys played much better than the score showed on the board.

With JU opening scoring early with an unassisted goal from Emma Wood, the Ospreys would quickly strike back from their leading goal scorer and captain, Thais Reiss. Reiss scored off a corner and tied the match up a one apiece. The 1-1 score would stay for quite a while.

While the Dolphins and the Ospreys were battling it out, Reiss now owned the Osprey’s DI all-time leading scoring title with 32 goals and 79 points. The senior has scored in six out of the Osprey’s seven games this season.

Going back to the game, UNF had plenty of chances to win the game in the second half with 13 shots on goal compared to zero chances from JU. As 90 minutes were up, the game was headed to overtime.

The first overtime period proved to be much like the second half, with chances coming for the Ospreys, but nothing finding the back of the net. In an interview posted to UNFOspreys.com, head coach Eric Faulconer knew that they were within striking distance.

“I felt we needed a bit more quality in the final third, as we created a lot of good looks on frame but lacked some composure,” Coach Faulconer said. “I told Ari Munoz to be special when she reentered the match, and she produced a moment of brilliance.”

The game-winning goal would come just four minutes into the second OT period from junior Ari Munoz as she delivered the game-winner from outside the box over the head of the JU goalie. This was her third goal on the season and second game-winner.

Munoz’s goal kept the Ospreys undefeated on the season and improved the Ospreys record to 7-0-0. With the Ospreys outshooting the Dolphins 22-2, the 2-1 win seemed to be closer than it should have been, but a win’s a win, and UNF found a way to get the job done.

The loss for JU drops them to 1-7-1 on the season.

The Ospreys will end the season on a three-game homestand that will see them play the University of Florida on Wednesday to kick things off. UNF will have to stave off their instate power five rival to remain undefeated on the season. Follow along with UNF Spinnaker for more coverage of UNF women’s soccer’s undefeated season.

