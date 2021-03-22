Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Duval County

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Duval County today, March 22. She is planning to visit an unnamed Jacksonville vaccine site after meeting with the leaders of Feeding NEFL, North East Florida’s largest food bank.

She, along with President Joe Biden, has been touring across the country to raise awareness for the benefits of their $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Harris has already posted numerous tweets on her Twitter account stating how the plan “provides over $50 billion to help our small businesses around the country.”

