UNF students claim to be members of Kappa Sigma under false pretenses

Earlier this month, Spinnaker received a letter that was sent to Greek chapter advisors from the Kappa Sigma Fraternity Headquarters. The letter stated that some UNF students are misrepresenting themselves as members of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Kappa Sigma communicated in the letter that they will take legal action to stop this behavior if necessary.

These students have no authority to deem themselves as members of the fraternity because Kappa Sigma closed its Chapter at UNF. The UNF Charter was expelled “for violation of the Code of Conduct, Conduct unbecoming a Chapter and members of Kappa Sigma and financial delinquency.”

The expulsion came not long after UNF students from the fraternity were found responsible for a number of serious charges in 2020 including sexual misconduct, endangerment, harassment, disruptive behavior, bystander participation, conspiracy, and retaliation.

Below is a copy of the news release sent to Spinnaker.

Spinnaker reached out to UNF for more information. UNF stated, “The University has no further comment.”

Spinnaker also reached out to Kappa Sigma Headquarters but received no response.

