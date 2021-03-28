UNF routs JU with sixth-inning surge

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

It was a warm Saturday evening on the banks of the St. John’s River as the Ospreys took on the JU Dolphins for the second of three games in a weekend series. It was a back and forth affair for much of the game, but UNF would ultimately blow it open with a powerful sixth inning.

Both teams entered the game with losing records, with JU sitting at 5-13 and UNF at 7-11. Starting for the Ospreys at pitcher was Austin Bogart, while Mason Adams took the mound for JU. The Ospreys took the opener on Friday, winning 5-3 in a competitive duel. Things looked to be following this trend throughout the early innings, as the teams regularly swapped leads.

The first inning saw no scoring, but this would change in the second as a Christian Coipel RBI double brought in a run to give JU a 1-0 lead. Thanks to a baserunning error, the Ospreys would get out of the inning with relatively minor damage. However, UNF would have an answer as an RBI groundout by Abraham Sequera brought in Ricky Presno to tie the game at 1-1.

This tie would not last long, as the JU bats went to work in the bottom of the third. Duncan Hunter was able to knock one into left field, with Ruben Someillan scoring on a close call at the plate to put the Dolphins up 2-1. A hot shot off the mound made its way past the slipping Abraham Sequera to bring in another run. Now up 3-1, things were looking great for JU as they loaded the bases. However, the Ospreys were able to hold on and escape down only two runs.

Scoring would come to a halt in the fourth but would resume in the fifth as the UNF offense came to life. A liner by Sequera made its way into center field, bringing into two runs to tie the game at 3-3. Things would get hairy for JU’s Mason Adams after walking the bases loaded. Miscommunication in the outfield would lead to another UNF run, giving the Ospreys their first lead of the game.

The bottom of the fifth inning would bring about the first pitching change of the evening, with UNF bringing in Dominick Madonna to take over on the mound, inheriting two baserunners. Once again, the Dolphins had a response brewing. A Cory Herron double off the very top of the wall in left would bring these runners in, giving JU the lead back. They would add onto this with an RBI hit by Jackson Grabsky, increasing the lead to 6-4.

The Dolphins also went to their bullpen, with Christian Graham entering, not knowing the storm he was about to face. It all started with Blake Marabell being walked, which was followed up by a single by Aidan Sweatt, one of his three hits on the night. Marabell took a big turn while advancing bases and was thrown out. While this looked like it could be a crucial mistake, it wouldn’t matter for much longer.

A base hit and a walk would load the bases, warranting another pitching change for JU. Tyler Naumann now entered and would get off to a rough start. Isaiah Byars ripped one into left field, bringing in a run to narrow the deficit to one run. A subsequent walk would bring in the tying run, which was then followed up by another walk. The Ospreys tacked onto their newfound lead with an RBI single by Alex Kachler, going up 8-6. UNF was far from being done, though.

With the bases loaded, power hitter Trey Spratling-Williams stepped up to the plate. Desperate for strikes, Naumann hung a pitch that Spratling-Williams launched over the left field fence. This grand slam expanded UNF’s lead to 12-6 and would be the nail in the coffin for JU.

Things would largely calm down following the grand slam, with the only other run scored coming from an RBI double by Aidan Sweatt. The Ospreys would go on to win 13-6 in a statement victory. Having won the first two games on Friday and Saturday, UNF will look to complete the series sweep on Sunday afternoon over their rivals at JU. When the UNF offense is clicking, it’s incredible what this team is capable of.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].