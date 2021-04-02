Must-watch nostalgic movies on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has very quickly become a much greater phenomenon than initially expected as it continually grows and outperforms the expectations of analysts and prices are expected to be rising to $7.99 as of March 26.

This means it’s a great time to start investing more time into your subscription.

Here are some picks for must-watch movies on Disney Plus that you might have forgotten about, from classics to Disney Channel Original Movies, to bring back that feeling of childhood.

George of the Jungle (1997)

If there’s any role outside of “The Mummy” that Brendan Frasier should be remembered for, it’s most definitely this one. Following something similar to a Tarzan origin story, George survives a plane crash as a baby, is raised by gorillas and goes on to protect his jungle pals from poachers. If you don’t remember the extremely catchy song, maybe this sounds familiar: “Watch out for that tree!”

The Parent Trap (1998)

If you remember wondering if Lindsey Lohan had a twin as a child, trust that you’re not the only one who felt that way. Re-highlighting one of the most iconic switcheroos ever, “The Parent Trap” is amazing for bringing back that comforting feeling of the ‘90s.

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

In this throwback flick, we’re going all the way back to 1999 so we can jump ahead to 2049. Weird how this movie only takes place 28 years from now, right? “Zenon” is a DCOM classic and pairs well with its two sequels, “Zenon the Zequel” and “Zenon Z3.”

Smart House (1999)

With the modern rise of gadgets like Amazon Echo and Google Home, this ‘90s DCOM classic is starting to feel all too real. When the smart house takes on an overpowering motherly role for the Cooper family, it’s up to Ben to save the day. Really makes you wonder if we may someday have to outsmart our technology too.

Inspector Gadget (1999)

If you don’t get the “Inspector Gadget” theme song stuck in your head, then did you even have a childhood? Based on the 1983 cartoon series of the same name, “Inspector Gadget” is an hour and twenty minutes of pure comedy. Watch as a goofy security guard tries to make his way through life after he’s been robotically altered for crime-fighting. Then, keep in mind, that the sequel is just as good as the original.

Monsters Inc (2001)

This Disney Pixar animation classic needs no introduction. It definitely proves that laughter is far more powerful than screams and certainly delivers a whole new level of laughter to its audience.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

As Isabella once said: “Sing to me, Paolo.” This movie based on the 2001 Disney Channel show ‘Lizzie McQuire” is absolutely iconic and This is What Dreams are Made of just brings back so many fond memories. However, it’s still not certain why a bunch of graduating middle schoolers got to go to Rome. We’re kind of jealous.

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

Yet again, Lindsey Lohan delivered in this early 2000s role as Lola in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. The movie radiates a certain comfort that you just can’t put your finger on, and the songs are extremely catchy and memorable.

Chicken Little (2005)

Ever feel like the sky is falling? Well, don’t worry, because there’s always going to be a little chicken there to save the day! Disney delivered an incredible tale of a chicken and his misfit friends who became heroes and saved their world from aliens. What’s not to love?

_____

