Anti-Semitic propaganda QR codes found attached to UNF professors’ doors

According to the Jewish Student Union, QR codes leading to anti-semitic propaganda were found on the doors of several professors within the Social Sciences building last week during Passover. Some of those professors are Jewish according to the JSU post.

Anti-Semitic is hostility toward and/or discrimination against Jews. The someone(s) who posted these codes on professors’ doors are currently being sought out. This is a serious matter and the investigation into these events is ongoing.

The UNF JSU stated on their Instagram account that they stand against hostility, prejudice, and discrimination against anyone based on their intersectionality.

When the University became made aware of the incident, they immediately started an investigation.

“The person responsible has been identified and it was determined that there is no additional threat to the campus community,” UNF stated. “Due to the federal FERPA law, UNF is prohibited from releasing any additional information.”

UNF also stated: “The University of North Florida wholeheartedly rejects hate in all its forms. We remain extremely committed to providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment on our campus for all students, faculty and staff regardless of race, ethnicity, faith, national origin, range of abilities, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

UNF Counseling Center has services available 24/7 for those who have been affected or feel that they need assistance.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].