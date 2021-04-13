Student Government releases Osprey Voice on campus events

With the intention of further refining events at UNF, Student Government has released a survey to gauge Osprey’s thoughts.

The survey consists of a few multiple-choice questions and some short-answer questions for elaboration on certain topics.

The opening questions cover the basics, such as your status at UNF, grade level, and whether you live on campus or not. This is followed by questions tackling a variety of campus events, from sports events to cultural events to OzFest. The survey also asks about different safety measures students would like to see implemented at events, as well as how students come to hear about events.

The Student Government would like to invite all students to take the survey so UNF is better equipped to host fun events for students.

You can complete the survey in less than 10 minutes here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].