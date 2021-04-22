Things to do in Jacksonville on a rainy day

Florida’s rainy season is right around the corner – the wet season stretches from May to October every year. Despite Florida being the “Sunshine State,” many Floridians have become accustomed to frequent afternoon showers but still ponder on what to do on those rainy days.

If you’re looking to get out of the house, here are some great indoor places in Jacksonville to enjoy on a gloomy, wet day or night.

Tour a museum – Jacksonville is home to several museums including the Museum of Science and History (MOSH), Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), and The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens. Note: Bring an umbrella if you want to explore the gardens at The Cummer Museum.

Go to a brewery – Check out some local breweries and try some tasty beers. A few of Jacksonville’s most popular breweries are Bold City Brewery, Intuition Ale Works, Legacy Ale Works, Aardwolf Brewing Company, Veterans United Brewing, River City Brewing, and Wicked Barley Brewing.

Do an escape room – Get your friends and family together and figure your way out of a locked room by putting together clues found inside the room. Escape rooms can be in different locations around Jacksonville, some of these include One Way Out, The Escape Game, The Great Escape Room, and Mind Benders Escape Rooms.

Play some games at an arcade – Dave & Busters, Main Event, Rec Room, and Video Game Rescue are all awesome local arcades. Note: Main Event also has bowling!

Enjoy dinner and a show at The Alhambra Theater – The Alhambra Theater is a dinner theater that offers its guests a unique and fun entertainment experience – a three-course meal and an unforgettable show.

Hit some balls at Topgolf – You don’t have to be good at golf to have a good time at Topgolf. Topgolf also has pool tables, drinks, and delicious food. Topgolf is partially outdoors, but guests are completely covered and will stay dry even when it’s raining.

Try out axe throwing – Chucking an axe at a target sounds simple, but it’s sure to give you an adrenaline rush. There are three axe throwing centers in Jacksonville: Autobahn Axe Throwing, Class Axe Throwing, and Flying Hawks Axe Throwing II.

Take a painting class – At Painting with a Twist, you can sip wine and paint a work of art while following the studio artists’ step-by-step instructions. Note: You don’t have to be good at painting to do this!

Jump around at Rebounderz – A giant indoor trampoline… Need I say more? Rebounderz also has laser tag, an arcade, and virtual reality gaming.

Rainy days in Jacksonville are only boring if you make it that way, so go check out some of these exciting places around the city!

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].