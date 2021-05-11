Mental Health Awareness Month: Your mind matters

Say it louder for the people in the back: “You are not alone!” Mental health is just as important as physical health. The entire month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month and works to break the stigma against mental health disorders.

Mental illness isn’t uncommon in America. In fact, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. Despite mental disorders being fairly common amongst Americans, many people may feel embarrassed, ashamed, or uncomfortable talking about their mental health. This is why there is an entire month dedicated to normalizing talk about mental health.

Some types of mental illness include but are not limited to, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, personality disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, attention disorders, and schizophrenia.

The Mental Health America organization started Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S. in 1949. The organization is a nonprofit “dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting overall mental health.” Their work includes prevention services, early identification and intervention, and integrated care, services, and supports for those who need it.

For 2021’s Mental Health Awareness Month, The National Alliance on Mental Illness continues to loudly express the message “You Are Not Alone,” reminding people with mental disorders that they are not alone in their struggle(s) and there is help and support available.

For students at UNF who may be struggling with their mental health and are looking to seek help and support, UNF Counseling Center offers students enrolled at the university mental health services in a confidential and supportive environment.

Currently, a group of UNF Clinical Mental Health Counseling graduate students are working on a project to help improve student success and wellbeing through mental health advocacy. For more information about this, click here.

