SPINNAKER’S SUMMER 2021 MAGAZINE ISSUE AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Spinnaker cheerfully welcomes all new and returning Ospreys to the 2021 Summer A term. Enjoy Spinnaker’s new digital zine that explores the freshmen experience and gives students the 101 on UNF.

Link to zine: https://en.calameo.com/read/005527757240fb3ef2d59

Although it is a “Freshmen Guide,” transfer and returning students are bound to find informative content within the zine.

This semester may not be as eventful as Fall or Spring, but we still hope our fellow students, staff, and faculty enjoyed their first week of summer classes.

With the height of the pandemic behind us, it is important for our community to uphold C.D.C. guidelines to ensure maximum possible safety on-campus as vaccinations are rolling out. SWOOP!

