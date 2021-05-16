Ospreys finish track and field season with solid outing at ASUN Outdoor Championships

Featured Image: @ASUNXCTF on Twitter

Ending the season on a good note is something all coaches look forward to. While the Ospreys may not have brought home the ASUN Championships, strong finishes from all runners and personal bests highlighted the second day of the ASUN Outdoor Championships.

Osprey runners Lydia van Dijk and Timothy Doyle had the top finishes for the Ospreys on the day with solid performances in the 1500m. Although in second place, Doyle broke the ASUN Outdoor 1500m record with a time of 3:44.81.

Five other Ospreys reached the podium with third-place performances by Jared Vazquez (800m), Kaley Petrosky (High Jump), Jade Sullivan (400m Hurdles), Noah Perkins (5000m) and Jared Vazquez, Spencer Shaw, Robert Pedroza & Onix Ortiz (4x400m Relay). With a time of 14:21.23 Perkins also broke an ASUN Outdoor 5000m record.

Onix Ortiz (800m and 1500m), Lydia van Dijk (800m) and Jenn Brunson (200m) all set personal records in their respective events.

With the men’s team ending in fourth place and the women’s team ending up in fifth place, the Ospreys just didn’t have enough points on day two to catch Liberty who ended up winning both sides. UNF shouldn’t hang their head as they’ve battled throughout these last two years through COVID-19 and unfamiliar territory to get back to the ASUN Championship. Doing what the Ospreys did to get to this position is a victory in itself.

