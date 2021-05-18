UNF bringing new engineering degree programs in Fall 2021

This fall, UNF is opening two new engineering degree programs which consist of an undergraduate degree and a graduate degree.

The new undergraduate degree being offered to students is the Bachelor of Science in Advanced Manufacturing and the graduate degree is the Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering.

According to UNF News Room, “Students in both programs will benefit from using UNF’s innovative and technologically advanced Materials Science and Engineering Research Facility, a multi-user electron microscopy and materials characterization center, and the Johnson & Johnson 3D Printing Center of Excellence on campus.”

Through the Advanced Manufacturing (AM) undergraduate program, students will learn about materials processes and systems used in synthesis and production of engineered products. Students who receive a Bachelor of Science in Advanced Manufacturing can go into careers that involve production design, development, quality assurance, sales, management, teaching, and research.

The Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering is a graduate program “created with input from over twenty UNF faculty involving biology, chemistry, physics, advanced manufacturing, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.”

A UNF associate professor of mechanical engineering, Dr. Steve Stagon, spoke with News4Jax to discuss more about the new programs. The interview can be viewed here.

