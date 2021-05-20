Men’s golf narrowly misses top-5 cut at NCAA Regionals

With the season on the line and sitting at the cut line at the NCAA Regionals, the men’s golf team knew that the third and final day would be make-or-break. As they found themselves in the home stretch on the last three holes, things would end disastrously for the Ospreys.

Scoring 9 over par as a team on the last two holes of the closing round and 7-over on the final hole, UNF did not close out the final round as they had hoped for. Finishing at 2-over on the day, the Ospreys were hoping for a miracle, now standing at 1-under in total. Unfortunately, UAB had a remarkable day shooting 13-under to leapfrog from seventh place to fifth place and finishing at 5-under. UAB’s performance was the lowest team round of the day, and UNF was on the losing side of it.

Although the disappointing end, the UNF golf team saw two of their seniors play their final collegiate rounds. Michael Mattiace finished the event with a 1-over 217, and Nick Infanti finished with the Osprey’s best performance with a 3-under 213. The seniors have been a part of a UNF golf program that is always one of the top teams in the country.

Freshman phenom Nick Gabrelcik struggled early on in the event but found his footing in the second and third day to shoot a 1-over 217. Purdue’s Cole Bradley is the individual medalist, and Texas would come out on top, shooting 20-under for the event.

The men’s golf team will now prepare for their upcoming season that will start in September.

