UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Pet abandonment in Jacksonville is seeing an overall decline according to the Jacksonville Humane Society

Image+via+The+Lucky+Neko+via+Unsplash

Image via The Lucky Neko via Unsplash

Carter Mudgett, Student Government Reporter
May 28, 2021

News sources across the nation have been reporting an increase in pet abandonment in America. However, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) says that they are seeing quite the opposite here in the city. 

 

Spinnaker spoke with Lindsay Layendecker, the Assistant Development Director at the Jacksonville Humane Society to discuss what they have been experiencing. 

 

From Jan. to April of this year, JHS has helped people adopt 1743 pets. This number is significantly higher than adoptions the previous year, 1543, during the same time period. To note, because of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning last year, adoption rates were lower than past years to begin with. 

 

 Tables courtesy of JHS.

 

 Tables courtesy of JHS.

 Tables courtesy of JHS.

 

Both the Jacksonville Humane Society and the Animal Care & Protective Services have participated in two large-scale adoption events in Feb. and April. They had been canceled in the past due to COVID-19. Both of the organizations will be starting the events again in July. 

 

“We’re not seeing an increase in people trying to surrender pets. Instead we are seeing an increase in people asking for help to keep their pets. We know Jacksonville to be a compassionate city that cares about animals. We have not seen a change in that whatsoever,” Layendecker says. 

 Image of JHS logo via JHS website

 

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides a pet safety net for owners in need of assistance. These services range from free pet food all the way to medical care. The idea of the pet safety net is to provide anything a pet parent may need to keep their pet at home. Additional resources are available here.

 

“People love pets in Jacksonville and that’s not going anywhere,” she said. 

 

Layendecker encourages anyone seeking help with their pets to email her at [email protected], call her at (904) 493-4560, or visit their website

______

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Carter Mudgett

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, a person wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks near a sign advertising a rapid COVID-19 testing site in Philadelphia. U.S. healthy officials say that most fully vaccinated Americans can skip testing for COVID-19, even if they were exposed to someone infected. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    AP: COVID testing’s value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus

  • The Magic Kingdom Park and Monorail / Photo by Nathan Turoff

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    Disney and Universal update their mask guidelines

  • MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 13: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a new conference on the surge in coronavirus cases in the state held at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on July 13, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Yesterday, Florida reported 15,300 new confirmed cases on Sunday, topping the previous U.S. record for the largest daily increase of Covid-19 infections. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    Florida Governor DeSantis to pardon Florida COVID-19 violators; Are college students included?

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, puts his face mask back on during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    AP: The Latest: Fauci: Reasonable for businesses to keep masks

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is defending the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines. Walensky told FOX News Sunday, May 16, 2021, that she delivered the science as soon as it was available. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    AP: CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

  • Photo courtesy of Anna Shvets via Pexels

    Community

    New CDC guidelines ease some concerns UNF faculty members raised

  • FILE - This April 30, 2019, file photo, shows a McDonald

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    AP: Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay

  • Photo by Zach Vessels on Unsplash

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    CDC announces that vaccinated people don’t need masks indoors or outdoors

  • Image by Spencer Davis via Unsplash.

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    FDA clears Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15

  • Jennifer Lopez performs at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Concerts

    AP: Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Home
Pet abandonment in Jacksonville is seeing an overall decline according to the Jacksonville Humane Society