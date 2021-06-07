UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

SPORTS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

TJ Tomkunas, UNF School of Communication
June 7, 2021

Presented by the UNF School of Communication.

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • AP Photo Mark J. Terrill. 

    Basketball

    UNF Coach Driscoll shares his thoughts on Kobe Bryant posthumous induction to the Hall of Fame

  • FILE - In this March 20, 2021, file photo the March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men

    Basketball

    AP: Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions

  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates in the second half of a second-round game iagainst Oklahoma n the NCAA men

    Basketball

    AP: March was bound to be mad; NCAA tourney hasn’t disappointed

  • Photo by Morgan Sarkissian on Unsplash

    Baseball

    AP: Florida bill seeks to block trans athletes from girls teams

  • A look back at the Ospreys’ ASUN Quarterfinal win against JU

    Basketball

    A look back at the Ospreys’ ASUN Quarterfinal win against JU

  • Coming off five previous championships with the Bulls, Michael Jordan searches for his sixth in "The Last Dance"

    Basketball

    The Last Dance review: parts one and two

  • Royce Washington landed an internship with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a Data Science & Solutions Video Associate.

    Basketball

    Student managers turn pro

  • UNF women’s hoops hungry for title after historic 2019 campaign

    Basketball

    UNF women’s hoops hungry for title after historic 2019 campaign

  • Ryan Burkhardt recorded eight points (two treys) in the 76-67 loss to Creighton.

    Basketball

    A look back at the Birds of Trey’s historic season

  • Driscoll’s contract extended through 2025

    Basketball

    Driscoll’s contract extended through 2025

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Home
SPORTS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds