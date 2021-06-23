UNF ranked No. 7 most affordable LGBTQ-friendly college nationally

UNF landed No. 7 in Student Loan Hero’s ranking of the most affordable LGBTQ-friendly higher-education institutions in the U.S. for 2021.

Student Loan Hero researchers selected colleges and universities with a four-star rating or higher in the Campus Pride Index and ranked the schools based on affordability. On the Pride Index, UNF sits at a 4.5. Researchers also used the latest available data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and determined that UNF ranked No. 7 in the U.S. of the 136 schools studied in the analysis.

According to Student Loan Heroes researchers’ findings, Florida is well-represented among the most affordable LGBTQ-friendly schools for in-state students. Atlantic University (Boca Raton), Florida State University (Tallahassee), the University of Central Florida (Orlando), and the University of North Florida (Jacksonville) were all among the top 10.

Other key findings were that public schools offer the best bet for in-state students looking for affordability and the more expensive schools are slightly less LGBTQ-friendly, on average.

Click here to view the full article and ranking list.

