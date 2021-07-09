UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Using hazard lights in Florida now legal in certain weather conditions

Shelby Senesac, News Editor
July 9, 2021

Florida drivers have been reminded over the years not to use their hazard lights in the rain, however, a new law in Florida changes that.

 The new law, which went into effect July 1, allows Florida drivers to legally use their hazard lights on roads with speed limits at or above 55 mph in “extremely low visibility” conditions. Conditions like this include heavy rain, fog, or smoke.

According to AAA, only 10 states prohibit using hazard lights while driving. 

“For years, the Florida Highway Patrol has warned motorists that using hazard lights while driving is confusing, that troopers look for the flashing lights to see if a driver needs help, and that hazard lights can override the car’s turn signals, making it dangerous to change lanes. The lights were only supposed to be used when stopped on the side of the road or during a funeral procession,” an article published in Orlando Sentinel by the Associated Press stated.

Despite the previous efforts by the Florida Highway Patrol to stop drivers from using their hazard lights in the rain before this new law went into effect, many Florida drivers still did it. Now, drivers can use their hazard lights freely and legally.

About the Writer
Shelby Senesac

