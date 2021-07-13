UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF’s procedures for tropical storms and hurricanes

Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.

Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.

Shelby Senesac, News Editor
July 13, 2021

With hurricane season rushing in, UNF continues to work to keep students, faculty, and staff well-informed, prepared, and safe when it comes to severe weather striking the First Coast.

 

The UNF Emergency Management Teams work closely with the National Weather Service to monitor and react appropriately in the event of a tropical system approaching the area.

 

In the event of a hurricane or tropical storm drawing near the First Coast, University officials will communicate with students, faculty and staff through multiple outlets, including email, voice message, text, social media, and the Safe Ospreys app.

 

Listed below are weather terms provided by the University.

Tropical Storm: An organized system of strong thunderstorms with a defined circulation and maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.

Hurricane: An intense tropical weather system with a well-defined circulation and maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.

  •   Category 1: 74-95 mph winds
  •   Category 2: 96-110 mph winds
  •   Category 3: 111-130 mph winds
  •   Category 4: 131-155 mph winds
  •   Category 5: greater than 156 mph winds

 

Storm preparation tips for students as well as faculty/staff are available through UNF’s Emergency Management site.

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Shelby Senesac

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • People participate in a rally outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in support of the protesters in Cuba. The problems of two tiny Caribbean states, Cuba and Haiti, have vexed U.S. presidents for decades. Now, Haiti and Cuba are posing a growing challenge for President Joe Biden that could have political ramifications.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

    Daily

    AP: Cuba, Haiti stir fresh political pressures for US president

  • NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

    Daily

    NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

  • Photo by Ronnie Rodgers.

    Daily

    Events happening at UNF this week

  • FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2010 file photo Esther Bejarano, who survived former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, performs a hip-hop song during an Auschwitz-Committee event to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet Army on January 27, 1945, in Hamburg, Germany. Bejarano has died on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the age of 96 in Hamburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Heribert Proepper, file)

    Daily

    AP: Auschwitz survivor who fought racism with music dies at 96

  • Image courtesy of bayasaa via CC BY 2.0

    Daily

    Fourth of July fireworks: Diving into the dangers of the time-honored American event

  • Volunteer pick album review: THIRD SIDE OF TAPE by Lil Ugly Mane

    Album Reviews

    Volunteer pick album review: THIRD SIDE OF TAPE by Lil Ugly Mane

  • Photo courtesy of Disney.

    Daily

    Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ movie spoiler-free review

  • FILE - Crews from the United States and Israel work in the rubble Champlain Towers South condo, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The Israeli search and rescue team that arrived in South Florida shortly after the Champlain Towers South collapsed last month is heading home after an emotional sendoff in Surfside. The team planned to leave Florida on Sunday, July 11. During a brief Saturday evening ceremony, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked the battalion for their “unrelenting dedication." (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

    Daily

    AP: Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

  • Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution.

    Entertainment

    ‘Loki’ episode five review

  • Photo courtesy of Kim Jinhong via Pexels.

    Daily

    Using hazard lights in Florida now legal in certain weather conditions

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Home
UNF’s procedures for tropical storms and hurricanes