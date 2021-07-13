UNF’s procedures for tropical storms and hurricanes

With hurricane season rushing in, UNF continues to work to keep students, faculty, and staff well-informed, prepared, and safe when it comes to severe weather striking the First Coast.

The UNF Emergency Management Teams work closely with the National Weather Service to monitor and react appropriately in the event of a tropical system approaching the area.

In the event of a hurricane or tropical storm drawing near the First Coast, University officials will communicate with students, faculty and staff through multiple outlets, including email, voice message, text, social media, and the Safe Ospreys app.

Listed below are weather terms provided by the University.

Tropical Storm: An organized system of strong thunderstorms with a defined circulation and maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.

Hurricane: An intense tropical weather system with a well-defined circulation and maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.

Category 1: 74-95 mph winds

Category 2: 96-110 mph winds

Category 3: 111-130 mph winds

Category 4: 131-155 mph winds

Category 5: greater than 156 mph winds

Storm preparation tips for students as well as faculty/staff are available through UNF’s Emergency Management site.

