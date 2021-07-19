UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

To infinity & beyond; The billionaire space race

Michael Tracey, Reporter
July 19, 2021

It feels like only yesterday the world was in a full-fledged pandemic. Now, billionaires Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk spend millions of dollars to cash in on space travel while putting forth a public display defined as a “space race” between them. But who can call it a race anymore when one of the three already managed to pull it off on July 11. 

Photo courtesy of AFP via Getty Images.

It cost Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, a cool $841 million to live out a childhood dream of blasting off to space in a rocket ship. At 10:30 am eastern, Virgin Galactic’s white spaceplane, Unity 22, zoomed Branson and five crew members up more than 50 miles from the Earth’s surface. 

Branson’s successful 90-minute endeavor may seem over the top and vain, but the feat is the first significant example of how close we are to space tourism that could benefit the rest of the human race.

Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic believes it will begin flying customers nearly 300,000 feet above Earth starting in 2022. Yet, the company raised the price of a ticket to $250,000, making it apparent it’s currently only accessible for the wealthy. 

As stated on Virgin Galactic’s official website, their vision is to perform hundreds of flights every year from the spaceport locations worldwide. It’s intoxicating to think we may find ourselves traveling to space during the next century for research and leisure activity. But if it proves successful, what are the advantages and disadvantages of such a breathtaking experience?

The debate regarding space tourism rages on now that it’s becoming realized. Ian Crawford-Goss, a UNF Astronomy professor, shared his professional knowledge about the stirring topic. In addition, Professor Crawford-Goss mentioned an intriguing notion on how space tourism might benefit humanity’s perspective while gazing at the beautiful blue sphere outside of a silica glass window. 

“I think the impact is a little bit more indirect,” Crawford-Goss said. “The ability to see the Earth as a whole without borders and without the separations that we have inflicted upon ourselves will be powerful for the human race.”

Professor Crawford-Goss connected his view to a thought-provoking quote from Edgar D. Mitchell, a NASA astronaut, and aeronautical engineer, about the impact on the human mind during space travel.

“You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it.”

Photo courtesy of Pexels.

There is no doubt many people around the globe want the chance to experience the feeling of weightlessness in zero gravity, even if it’s only for a few minutes. According to a recent poll from Spinnaker’s Instagram account, 55 percent of 134 users voted yes for space tourism if given the opportunity. 

Photo courtesy of Spinnaker Creative Services Department.

It may take decades before that happens, but it begs the question if it’s worth billionaires prioritizing such a gambit while the planet faces challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and world hunger. Let’s not forget there are a few million people who spend most of their wealth without assisting those issues either and haven’t accomplished anything remotely close to this. As the opportunity for space travel is open for private citizens without government involvement, it only makes sense that zany billionaires are taking center stage. 

Next up is Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, who will fly further into space than Branson on July 20. Bezos’ space tourism company, Blue Origin, does space flight differently than Virgin Galactic. Instead of releasing a spaceship from a mothership mid-flight like Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin’s rocket vertically lifts off from a launchpad. On top of that, Blue Origin flies autonomously, so it doesn’t need a pilot. Blue Origin is also more economical because the capsule and the rocket are reusable; the capsules use parachutes and boosters safely return to the surface, landing on a concrete landing pad at Blue Origin’s facility in Texas. 

Photo courtesy of AFP via Getty Images.

Despite having his SpaceX company, reports say Elon Musk has already reserved a seat for flying with Virgin Galactic. Musk’s position in the space race and the purpose of SpaceX is to establish satellites to provide high-speed internet to remote reaches of the planet, oh, and he wants to colonize Mars. 

With opinions aside, 2021 marks an incredible year for innovation and engineering brilliance in space travel. But people must continue to focus and work together to preserve a liveable planet for future generations. More than 80 percent of the ocean is still unknown and unexplored. Taking that fact into account, maybe exploring what’s beneath the surface instead of what’s above will prove to be equally crucial for the future of humanity. 

Exploration and discovery are undeniably ingrained in the human psyche. The wonder of what’s beyond the sky is too compelling to pass up for those willing to make the dream of commercial space tourism a reality.

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, a man runs to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India. India

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    AP: The Latest: India’s pandemic death toll may be in millions

  • NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

    Daily

    NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

  • Student Government graphic.

    Academics

    Student Government chooses new Senate President

  • FILE - In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla., front, stands in the well on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP, File)

    Daily

    AP: Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

  • Photo by Haidan on Unsplash

    Daily

    Islamic celebrations like Dhul-Hijjah are still struggling as the pandemic dies down

  • An Emmy statuette is seen on set during the virtual 73rd Emmy Awards Nominations Announcements via live streaming on Emmys.com from ShowPro Live Studios on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

    Daily

    2021 Emmy nominations announced

  • FILE - In this July 13, 2020, file photo, Rodney Johnson of Chesapeake, Va., sits in his truck outside FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Washington

    Daily

    AP: Year since Washington change, Native sports imagery evolving

  • A worker waits to load his truck with debris from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

    Daily

    AP: 911 recordings show panic, disbelief when Florida condo fell

  • People participate in a rally outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in support of the protesters in Cuba. The problems of two tiny Caribbean states, Cuba and Haiti, have vexed U.S. presidents for decades. Now, Haiti and Cuba are posing a growing challenge for President Joe Biden that could have political ramifications.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

    Daily

    AP: Cuba, Haiti stir fresh political pressures for US president

  • NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

    Daily

    NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Home
To infinity & beyond; The billionaire space race