Student Government releases Osprey Voice to hear student’s thoughts on returning in the fall

In an effort to understand students as they return to campus in the fall semester, Student Government has released an Osprey Voice to gauge how Ospreys are feeling.

The survey has only a few questions, ranging from multiple choice to short answers, and takes less than five minutes to complete.

Opening questions cover the basics, your status at school, grade level, ethnicity, and gender. Then they move on to questions about comfortability on campus, various campus events, and what events students would like to see in the future.

Student Government would like to invite all students, faculty, and staff to take the survey so they are better prepared for student’s needs in the semester and beyond.

You can access the survey here.