‘Her Universe 2021’ fashion show review

For the past decade, “Her Universe” has been creating and distributing all sorts of pop culture clothing for all genders around the world. They have ranged from custom t-shirts, creative accessories, elaborate dresses, etc. Its fanbase has grown over the years, to the point where events like San Diego Comic-Con showcase people’s creations in the Her Universe Fashion Show.

Last year when the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world, large events including San Diego Comic-Con were canceled. This has caused fans to doubt if they will be able to show their unique creations to the world. Despite these unfortunate circumstances, people were determined to find a way to bring back the event.

Thankfully, the fans made their voices heard and the Her Universe Fashion Show came back as a virtual event where people can see and show their creative designs. The event took place on July 25 at 8:00 EST on the [email protected] Youtube where 25 designers, each with their own theme and personality filmed videos of themselves showcasing their original designs.

The event was hosted by Her Universe creator Ashley Eckstein, as she and her fellow judges gave their thoughts and opinions on the contestants’ unique dresses. All 25 designers showcased their creative pieces and went into details about why they chose the themes they went with. They range from Star Wars, Marvel, Magic School Bus, My Hero Academia, and more.

Having seen the event and all the design videos myself, I was thoroughly impressed with how much thought and effort these people put into their designs. While I’m not a fashion person, I can see a lot of these pieces being worn by numerous fans. The amount of detail these people incorporated was astonishing. Not just in the designs, but also the little details they put into their creations are easy to get invested in.

It is also cool to see so many dedicated fans come together and share their work with the people around them. It really shows how not even a pandemic can keep creative people down.

