UNF student tragically passes away in car accident

UNF is mourning the loss of fellow Osprey Megan Mooney who passed away after a car accident around U.S. Highway 1 and Gran Bay Parkway around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to First Coast News. Mooney was 22 years old, majored in Criminology with a minor in Psychology, and was expected to graduate in Dec. of this year.

“She was a very humble girl, despite her darling looks and sweet personality. We will never forget her gorgeous smile that would light up any room she entered,” reads Mooney’s Obituary.

The obituary says Mooney loved the beach as well as her Delta Gamma sorority sisters. She was also a very talented athlete, as she was captain and quarterback of the Durant High School Girls Flag Football team, and won the Cougar Award as the “Most Talented Athlete at Nativity Catholic School in 2013.

Her loved ones plan to hold a memorial to honor her memory on the beach in front of Surfer the Bar at 8 p.m.

First Coast News reported that many restaurants nearby are offering specials on drinks and a “Mooney” menu this evening, to gain funds for her family.

Here are some of the specials that restaurants are having in honor of Megan:

People can also donate using the QR code to help Mooney’s family:

UNF offers counseling for those who feel they would like to talk to someone.

May Megan Mooney’s memory be honored throughout the UNF community.

“We will always remember that infectious smile, but mostly her selfless, quiet, giving personality,” reads the obituary. “Her presence in our lives will be painfully missed.”

