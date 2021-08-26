UNF Kappa Alpha fraternity gifts track chair to disabled veteran

The Kappa Alpha fraternity met Wednesday evening to celebrate and award a track chair to Chris Scott, a disabled veteran. Over the past six months, the fraternity has been raising $20,000 to give this incredible gift of mobility.

Hospital corpsman third class Chris Scott enlisted in the marine corps in July 2004. After being wounded by an IED blast and suffering several spinal injuries, Scott medically retired in Jan. 2012. Scott served with the 3/2 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines from 2006-2011, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan multiple times. Scott is currently fighting stage 3 lymphoma.

During the ceremony, Scott expressed his gratitude for the fraternity and said that he couldn’t wait to get back to truly living.

Spinnaker spoke with the fraternity president who set the goal of returning the same day next year to gift another disabled veteran a track chair. Watch our video coverage of the event here.

