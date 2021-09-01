Ed Asner passes away, UNF students respond

Nathan Turoff, Features Editor
September 1, 2021

Last Sunday, beloved actor Ed Asner passed away at the age of 91. He was known for his roles in Cobra Kai, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Up. Outside of acting, he was also a prominent activist.

 AUGUST 29th 2021: Actor Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91. – File Photo by: Michael Germana/STAR MAX/IPx 2011 Ed Asner during the Human Society of the United States 25th Genesis Awards, held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel, on March 19, 2011, in Los Angeles. (Michael Germana/STAR MAX/IPx)

Spinnaker reached out to students on Instagram, asking them where they remembered him best from. The vast majority of responses were remembering him as the voice of the elderly Carl Fredricksen in the 2009 Pixar film UP.

Actor Ed Asner, left, and the character he voices in the film, Carl Fredricksen arrive at the premiere of the animated feature film “Up” in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg) (AP)

Several respondents also remembered him from his roles as Lou Grant on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Santa in Elf, and Sid Weinberg in Cobra Kai. He had won several Emmy Awards over his career, and will be fondly remembered by generations of children and adults alike.

