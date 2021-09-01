Ed Asner passes away, UNF students respond

Last Sunday, beloved actor Ed Asner passed away at the age of 91. He was known for his roles in Cobra Kai, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Up. Outside of acting, he was also a prominent activist.

Spinnaker reached out to students on Instagram, asking them where they remembered him best from. The vast majority of responses were remembering him as the voice of the elderly Carl Fredricksen in the 2009 Pixar film UP.

Several respondents also remembered him from his roles as Lou Grant on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Santa in Elf, and Sid Weinberg in Cobra Kai. He had won several Emmy Awards over his career, and will be fondly remembered by generations of children and adults alike.

___

