What is Labor Day?

Another year has passed and Labor Day has given students their long-awaited three-day weekend, but what is this holiday and why do we celebrate it? First off, it’s a federally recognized holiday, meaning that nearly all federal employees enjoy a paid day off.

Services such as mail and garbage are suspended for the day, and many private businesses also close their doors for the day, although it’s not required.

Labor Day is officially celebrated on the first Monday of Sep., recognizing the contributions and sacrifices made by laborers and labor unions to achieve the country we live in today. On this day, we celebrate working Americans, both past and present, and the United States labor movement.

Modern-day, many families across the nation travel to celebrate the day. With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, the CDC issued a warning to unvaccinated citizens. During a White House COVID-19 briefing on Aug. 31, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.”

If you don’t decide to heed this warning, the CDC recommends the following:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth in public.

Avoid crowds and stay at least six feet from anyone who is not traveling with you.

Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60 percent) alcohol.

Walensky did say that “people who are fully vaccinated, and who are wearing masks, can travel,” but each individual has to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling.

UNF classes and services will resume as normal tomorrow, Sep. 7.

