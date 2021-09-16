Spotty and unreliable, behind UNF’s wifi problem

Students at UNF have always struggled with connecting to the internet on campus. However, since a majority of students have returned back to campus after COVID-19, staying connected to the wifi is all but impossible.

When attempting to log on to the UNF-Wireless internet connection, there’s a good chance it will redirect students to re-download its ClearPassOnGuard yet again. The IT desk on the first floor of the UNF library is almost guaranteed to have a line that is excessively long with students trying, yet again, to log on to the wifi.

It seems that UNF has certainly noticed the issues at hand with the wifi as a whiteboard can be seen right in front of the help desk at the library that reads, “Trying to connect to UNF wireless?”

Image courtesy of Amelia Simmons.

On top of information placed around campus attempting to help stop the problems, the issue is even being addressed on MyWings.

Screenshot from myWings.

Spinnaker had attempted to ask members of the IT help desk for their comments on UNF-wireless and they immediately showed their frustration with the issue, however, they chose not to comment on it due to the fear of saying something negative about the company UNF uses.

It seems like in the last year or so, UNF moved the same type of wifi that was used in the dorms to cover the entire campus. The reasoning was that it is a more secure network, hence all of the issues. The issues seem to be stemming from a problem with personal computers as there don’t seem to be any complaints about the wifi working on laptops and desktops provided by the school.

The safety of the ClearPassOnGuard is still questionable as a lot of students experience issues with the wifi because their computers’ safety measures fight against the download at every moment.

Screenshot of the computer alert when attempting to download ClearPassOnGuard.

Other issues continue to present themselves for students, like the inability to download ClearPassOnGuard altogether because of its requirements.

Screenshot of Aruba ClearPassOnGuard installation screen.

Spinnaker attempted to reach out to someone for comment on these issues but received no response.

Students’ frustration is very real as many of them have started to use other options to avoid the stress of trying to connect to UNF-wireless.

Some UNF students like Jadyn Dowdy, have chosen to stop trying to connect to UNF-wireless altogether but still face issues, “I’m only using visitor [wifi] and having to put a new password every two weeks is exhausting.”

“Downloading the virus software on my computer is a hassle and ruins my computer,” said student Sophia Bertilino.

Another student, Gisselle Ferrer, went further into the issue and how it can affect students and their work,

“When I go to school I tend to use my laptop a majority of the time. Most times when I open up my laptop it takes about 10 minutes to connect to the wifi, on a good day. This really affects how and when I get my work done and this is due to the poor wifi that UNF provides to the students. It is unfair because many students rely on going to the school to get their work done, but with the lack of good internet, it makes it hard for students to put time and effort into their schoolwork and get those grades that they are working hard for.”

Grace Donnellan has experienced issues with the wifi that directly affected her schoolwork.

“I had an instance where I was in class and missed the attendance questions because I was in a fistfight with the wifi for half of the class,” said Donnellan.

Students will also sometimes need to take quizzes and exams on campus on their personal computers and have experienced the wifi cutting out in the middle of their attempt forcing it to be automatically submitted.

Many students have been forced to use their phones’ wireless hotspots when on campus because of their inability to be able to connect to any wifi . This has caused even more issues because now they face running out of free data for their phone plans.

UNF seems to be working very hard to remedy this problem and the effects it has on its students, however, for the time being it does not look like the situation will get any better. For now, the best thing students can do is download all of the software that UNF suggests and hope for the best.

