Spinnaker Media finishes as finalist for an ACP Online Pacemaker Award

Finishing among “the best of the best,” the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) has recognized Spinnaker Media alongside 31 other online news and magazine sites as finalists in the Online Pacemaker competition.

The Pacemaker winners will be virtually announced on Oct. 14 during the Fall National College Media Convention. Each year, respected professionals analyze, discuss, and rate each contest entry.

This year, according to ACP, FL had the second most finalists, beat only by CA.

“Today’s best online sites are platforms for rich multimedia storytelling,” said Gary Lundgren, associate director, and coordinator of the Pacemaker competition. “Deep and diverse coverage with strong engagement and interactivity distinguish the best student-produced sites.”

