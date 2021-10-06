Jacksonville pumpkin patches to visit this fall

Pumpkin season is here, and with that anomaly comes the event of the year — pumpkin patch scouting.

Some people take pride in their traditional pumpkin patches that they’ve visited for years, while others just want to locate the nearest one. Some are looking for the most photogenic one, others, the cheapest pumpkin on the market.

Whatever your reason may be to venture to a pumpkin patch this fall, this guide has you covered. Here are pumpkin patches in Jacksonville to choose from this fall season:

Southside United Methodist Church

Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207

Open Oct. 2 – 31

Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch

Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct., Jacksonville, FL 32258

Open Oct. 10 – 31.

Hours: Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 31 only: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Isle Of Faith United Methodist Church

Address: 1821 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Open daily from Oct 9 – Oct 31.

Hours: Monday – Friday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Holiday’s Nursery & Landscaping Pumpkin Patch

Address: 510 Shetter Ave., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250; 13601 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256; and 4434 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207

Ortega United Methodist Church

Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210

Opens soon

Christ United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

Address: 400 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Event held Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. There will be food trucks, games, mazes and more.

St. Paul United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

Address: 8264 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Open Monday through Friday – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturdays – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. & Sundays – 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

