Threats made against Pride Fest event have been released

After the Pride Fest was canceled on Oct. 5, Spinnaker reached out to the University Police Department (UPD) requesting the reason why the event didn’t happen. Here’s what we uncovered.

Prior to the event, the UNF LGBT Center posted on their TikTok promoting Pride Fest, as shown below.

Tighter screenshots of the comment section reveal a threat after a TikTok user, “Hunter.A547,” called the Pride Fest a “shooting range,” a comment that got eight likes. Another user by the name of “benjamin” said that “I got 7 Mac 11s glocks 9&9s.” This user’s comment got two likes.

Two other users, by the names of “save” and “notmonke” commented their support for “Hunter.A547’s” comment which collectively got numerous likes.

Spinnaker will continue to follow this story as it continues to develop.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].