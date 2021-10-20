Cybersecurity: Safety tips and resources

Technology has assisted society through academics, remote work, communication, and entertainment throughout the years. However, there comes an issue with security since so much information is saved online. Whether that be login credentials or banking information, practicing cybersecurity in your daily online routine ensures safety. The tech industry strives for individuals to do additional research on cyberspaces and strives to provide security for all users.

What is Cybersecurity?

According to CISA, “Cybersecurity is the art of protecting networks, devices, and data from unauthorized access or criminal use and the practice of ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.” Although technology has made it easier to log in to certain sites and keep your information stored, there’s always a possibility of an intruder. It’s like keeping a journal of all your sensitive information and a stranger stealing it from you. As a society, we’ve become comfortable with relying on technology. This is why tech industries are taking a stance on cybersecurity.

Where are some resources on campus?

UNF’s Information Technology Services (ITS) department helps all students, faculty, and staff on their technological needs to enhance their experience. During Cybersecurity Awareness month, ITS hosts weekly themes posted by Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

If you’re in need of technological assistance check out more information on the ITS schedule here.

This week surrounds the theme “Explore. Experience. Share.” Led by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), the theme promotes the exploration of careers in tech and further education of cybersecurity careers.

“Whether it’s students, veterans, or those seeking a career change, the dynamic field of cybersecurity is rapidly growing and has something for everyone,” read a statement on the ITS website.

ITS and other tech industries encourage individuals to join groups into researching more about tech and cybersecurity. Joining a career based in the field of IT opens a plethora of opportunities and specialties. These can vary from data center management to web design and development.

For those interested in pursuing their education in tech, UNF offers cyber boot camps for both part-time and full-time. By inquiring about hands-on experiences, students will learn about networking, programming defense security techniques, and procedures.

If you’re interested in learning more about UNF’s cyber boot camp, visit here.

___

