Ospreys throttle Trinity Baptist, win by record-breaking 95 points

UNF women’s basketball had no trouble picking up their second win of the season on Saturday after they absolutely decimated the Trinity Baptist College Eagles.

After losing their season opener, the Ospreys bounced back with a 52-point win on Thursday. While this was a massive win, Saturday’s outing shattered the UNF record for most points scored in a game.

Things got out of hand early for the Eagles, as the Ospreys jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the opening minutes. UNF guard, Rhetta Moore, made an impact early, scoring 12 of the team’s first 19 points. She would go on to lead the team in scoring, dropping 37 points.

Moore deflected praise postgame and gave credit to her teammates. “I think it was just a really good team win,” Moore said. “It was just a lot of great progress and growth for the team, and it just felt like it was flowing out there.”

College basketball is a game where comebacks are not only possible but happen often. This was not one of those games. The Ospreys continued to grow their lead, finding themselves on top 63-18 at halftime.

UNF did not let off the gas, as they led 77-20 halfway through the third quarter. The biggest question was if the Ospreys would hit 100 points. This was answered a lot sooner than expected, with the score breaking into triple digits with 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Good passing plays a huge role in scoring, something that guard Ally Knights exemplified on Saturday. The Australian assist machine accounted for 20 assists, an unreal stat.

This is something that serves as a driving force of Knights’ game. “My emphasis is on sharing the ball and making [extra passes] and getting my teammates into the game,” Knights said.

The gap continued to grow until the last minute of the game, as UNF ultimately won 126-31. Scoring 95 points in a game is rare, but to win by 95 is unheard of. It was a team effort, with everyone getting a chance to shine.

The Ospreys will have to store up this momentum, as they will not be back in action until Thursday against Webber International. It’s unrealistic to expect more wins of this size, but the lessons learned and the confidence acquired can help propel the squad throughout the rest of non-conference play.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].