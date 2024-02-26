Turnovers cost UNF women’s basketball a close home game to Queens N.C.

On Thursday, the UNF women’s basketball team faced off against the Queens N.C Royals at home, where Queens stole a win over the Ospreys 77-72.

In the opening quarter, the Ospreys started hot with an early four-point run thanks to a jumper from Lyric Swann and a pair of free throws from Sarah Taub. However, Queens quickly tied things up with a layup from Kemia Ward, which resulted in a three-point play due to a foul.

Things went back and forth for the remainder of the first quarter. However, free throws from Helena Rafnsdottir and Jayla Adams allowed the Ospreys to pull away at the end of the frame, 20-16.

In quarter two, the scoring started with opposing three-pointers from Queens’ Kennedy Fuller and North Florida’s Rafnsdottir. Despite some success from Jordyn Weaver at the midrange jumper, two Osprey threes from Rafnsdottir and Swann saw UNF up by six at the 6:20 mark.

This is where things turned in Queens’ favor, however. With a jumper, steal, two free throws and a three-pointer, guard Gwynn Nicole led the Royals to a 7-0 run that allowed them to take their first lead of the game with just under three minutes left. Some late free throws allowed Queens to secure their lead into halftime, 35-31.

Following the halftime break, Queens began the third quarter by increasing their lead to 10 thanks to buckets from Weaver and Nicole. But this wouldn’t last long.

Defensive steals from Swann and Kaila Rougier allowed UNF to capitalize, leading to several free throws that ended with a three-pointer from Swann, which saw the Ospreys take the lead at the four-minute mark.

Costly Queens turnovers saw North Florida continue their lead, ending the third quarter leading by three points, 58-55.

The fourth and final frame started well for the Ospreys, as a pair of three-pointers from Rougier allowed UNF to lead by six at the 5:26 mark, but that would be UNF’s highlight of the quarter, as costly misses allowed Queens to capitalize on the fast break, with the Royals taking the lead late at the 1:37 mark.

Near the end of the game, fouls would be the Ospreys undoing. Four free throws from Weaver and a three-pointer from Kaitlyn Adams allowed Queens to secure their lead and win the game 77-72.

UNF’s 17 turnovers significantly impacted the outcome of this game, allowing Queens to secure 19 points off of the fast break.

Following the game, Ospreys head coach Erika Lambert emphasized that ball handling needed to be practiced, as steals played a considerable part in the game’s outcome.

“We got some really good steals, then turned around and gave it right back to them,” Lambert said. “That’s really just a situational thing to work on in practice, and we need to look at that some more.”

This week, UNF will play in-state conference rival FGCU on the road Thursday at 7 p.m.

