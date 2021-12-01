UNF women’s basketball led late against SEC opponent Auburn on Tuesday, but the Tigers ultimately prevailed in the final minutes thanks to a 12-2 run.

Despite some tough road matchups, the Ospreys have gotten off to a strong start this season. The squad kept it close with Clemson last week, but their focus shifted to a different group of Tigers this week.

It didn’t take long for Auburn to realize they were in for a challenge, as UNF trailed by only two points after the first quarter. The Tigers settled in during the second quarter, though, opening their lead to seven points going into halftime.

Auburn kept it coming in the opening moments of the third quarter, extending their lead to 11. The Ospreys had an answer, though, hitting five consecutive shots to narrow the gap back down to two points.

UNF kept this momentum rolling, taking a lead late in the third quarter. However, the Tigers fought back to even things up at 57 each going into the fourth and final quarter of play.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Ospreys held a small lead. The final media timeout would prove to be a crucial turning point, as things took a turn for the worse for UNF.

Following the timeout, Auburn scored 12 of the next 14 points. The Ospreys couldn’t stop this run and fell 72-65. This late collapse blemished what could’ve been an incredible road win for the team.

Forward Jazz Bond led UNF in scoring, posting a 15-point performance. Three other Ospreys also broke into double digits in the points column. Their next game will be on the road yet again, as the Ospreys flock to Miami to take on Florida International University.

