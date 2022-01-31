UNF reports 102 student cases and 44 employee cases in past week

A slight change from the previous week, COVID-19 cases amongst UNF students rose, totaling 102 cases, while employee cases rose to 44.

With 102 positive cases in students, 25 on-campus and 77 off-campus, these results show a slight improvement from the previous week: 149 positive cases.

On the other hand, employee cases rose from the previous week and amounted to 44 as opposed to 29 just a week prior, although not as high as two weeks ago when it was 47.

UNF continues to recommend that students wear masks while on campus and, while unable to offer at-home test kits, encourages students, faculty, and staff to utilize the new government service.

Spinnaker will continue to bring weekly updates on COVID-19 cases at UNF. Stay up to date on cases at UNF here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].