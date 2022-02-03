Suspect identified in social media threat case, hearing date set

A University of North Florida (UNF) student has been arrested after allegedly making a social media threat against the campus Monday night. Spinnaker has obtained the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) arrest report for the suspect and the UNF Police Department (UPD) incident report.

Mateo Alberto Borda Boyanovich, 21, faces the charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, according to the police report. As confirmed by UNF, Borda is a current senior majoring in marketing.

According to Borda’s LinkedIn, he is Vice-President of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office […] was notified by the UNF Police Department regarding posts on the social media site Yik Yak, threatening to conduct a mass shooting on the UNF green,” states the JSO arrest report.

According to the UPD report, a UNF student stated they allegedly found a post late Monday evening on Yik Yak stating “I’m going to shoot up the Green tomorrow, starting with Theta Chi.” Later that night, the student stated they found another post allegedly stating “Not a threat, a warning.”

Another student told UPD they allegedly found another threatening post that stated “They should send the Active Shooter to the Parking Services office,” according to the UPD report.

Multiple students confirmed having seen the posts, according to the JSO arrest report.

A UPD detective requested an emergency order through Yik Yak to obtain the IP address from the threatening posts and another to Comcast to get the IP address’s location, according to the JSO report.

All activities on the Green were canceled Tuesday morning as more police units were requested to help patrol the area, states the arrest report.

When authorities arrived at the address obtained by the detective, they asked if Borda knew why police were there, “and he said he did,” according to the JSO report.

According to the JSO report, Borda had two phones when he was arrested that were both seized but “one of the phones slid off the trunk and was damaged.” The report also states that a search warrant has been requested so police can access the contents of the phone.

As of the publishing of this article, Borda is held in the Duval County Jail on a $100,003 bond, according to information on the JSO Department of Corrections website. His next court appearance date is set for February 23, 2022.

View the full redacted UPD report here.

Thursday morning, UNF Interim President Pamela Chally released a letter with the following message about the incident:

“I want to thank our University Police Department for their fast and judicious work on this, collaborating with local and federal agencies. The department’s quick action is just another example of the great job they do every day to keep our campus safe, and we are grateful.”

Spinnaker requested a comment from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and requested official confirmation of Borda’s fraternity involvement from the UNF Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, but did not receive a response from either prior to publication.

Spinnaker will continue to follow this story as it continues to develop.

