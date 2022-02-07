UNF starts February with 75 COVID-19 cases

After repeated weeks at the University of North Florida garnering over a hundred COVID-19 cases each, positives have dropped approximately 50% between the final week of January and the first week of February.

Closing out January, UNF reported a total of 146 cases. Now, the university has reported a total of 75 cases among students and employees. Of the 75, 65 are students — 22 live on-campus and 43 live off-campus — and the remaining 10 are employees.

Keep track of UNF’s COVID-19 cases here.

