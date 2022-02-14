“Hoes” and “whores”: Sister Cindy preaches to UNF students

Gallery | 6 Photos Darvin Nelson Sister Cindy preaches to a crowd of students on the University of North Florida Green Valentine’s Day afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida, Monday, Feb. 14.

Eds: Story may be offensive to some readers

Chants of “Ho No Mo” split the air at the University of North Florida as Sister Cindy, a popular and controversial TikTok creator, preached to students on the Green Valentine’s Day afternoon. Simultaneously, on the opposite side of campus, the UNF LGBTQ Center held their Love Fest event celebrating “all forms of love,” according to center Director Manny Velásquez-Paredes.

“We wanted to make sure that we gave everybody — students, staff, faculty — a safe place for them to be able to be a part of an event that is all about spreading love and positivity,” Velásquez said.

The event that was held “to combat all the negativity” is the exact opposite of what is happening on the Green, Velásquez told Spinnaker.

Sister Cindy, whose real name is Cynthia Smock according to Nicholson Student Media, has been visiting college campuses across America to spread a message that condemns homosexuality and premarital sex. Her TikTok, “@sistercindyforreal,” boasts just over 369,000 followers with nearly 6 million likes across all her videos.

Announced on Instagram hours before her appearance, Smock met a flood of students at noon.

However, this was not Smock’s first visit to a college. By the time Cindy made her way to UNF’s campus, she had already visited Florida colleges like the University of Florida, the University of Central Florida and the University of Tampa.

Well known by her slogan “BE A HO NO MO,” Smock also brought branded merchandise that students could take, such as pins, pads of paper and T-shirts.

Standing at the center of a ring of students and their phones, Smock launched straight into her obscenity-filled speech.

“Right here, on Saint Valentine’s Day, there are whores in this house!” she said into a microphone as the crowd of students cheered their response.

Met with seemingly enthusiastic roars from many of the men in attendance, Smock asked the women in the crowd, “Where is your honor? Where is your self-respect? God knows what you’re planning for Valentine’s night! Don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it!”

“How many hoes do we have out here?” she posed to students as many thrust their hands into the air.

Despite the loud shouts of students, a few unnamed spectators left the crowd, mumbling how they were uncomfortable with what she preached. For the first few minutes of her time on the Green, there was a Pride flag hoisted on a student’s shoulder but was lost from view later on.

Videos of Smock’s visit can be seen all across UNF student accounts and appear to show similar interaction on Instagram stories and other social media platforms.

