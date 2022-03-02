Traditional graduation to return for UNF students

Any students looking to graduate this spring will soon receive an invitation to their traditional in-person commencement ceremony as the University of North Florida transitions away from its COVID-19 pandemic-era graduation.

The memorable day is currently set to happen in the UNF Arena on May 6 but dates are subject to change. Keep up with graduation events here.

According to the current commencement schedule, the graduation ceremony will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. with six e-tickets being supplied to each graduate. More details were not given.

Unsure how to apply for graduation? Watch the following UNF instructional video.

Their website currently reads the following:

Spinnaker has reached out to the UNF commencement team for more details and will update when possible.

