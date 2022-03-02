Traditional graduation to return for UNF students

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
March 2, 2022

Any students looking to graduate this spring will soon receive an invitation to their traditional in-person commencement ceremony as the University of North Florida transitions away from its COVID-19 pandemic-era graduation

The memorable day is currently set to happen in the UNF Arena on May 6 but dates are subject to change. Keep up with graduation events here

Screenshot of the “Spring Class of 2022 Important Dates” for graduation from the UNF commencement website.
According to the current commencement schedule, the graduation ceremony will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. with six e-tickets being supplied to each graduate. More details were not given. 

Unsure how to apply for graduation? Watch the following UNF instructional video. 

Their website currently reads the following:

Screenshot of the message on the UNF Commencement website in red font.
Spinnaker has reached out to the UNF commencement team for more details and will update when possible. 

