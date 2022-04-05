Gallery: Beach volleyball hosts nationally-ranked Georgia State
April 5, 2022
The UNF beach volleyball team hosted the North Florida Invite over the weekend, with fans getting to see some of the top teams in the nation.
The Ospreys took on Pepperdine, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic, but got things started against the Georgia State Panthers on Friday at noon.
The results didn’t go UNF’s way, but the squad certainly took away some great experience that will only better the team as the season progresses.